King receives farewell visit from outgoing navy chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah received a farewell visit from outgoing Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany at Istana Negara, today.

Istana Negara, via its official Facebook page, said Mohd Reza, who started serving on May 1, 1981, will hand over duties as the 17th RMN chief to his deputy Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob in January.

During the meeting, Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to Mohd Reza for his service and devotion to the RMN, the country and global peace.

Mohd Reza has served the RMN for 42 years. - Bernama