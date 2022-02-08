King reminds public to get vaccinated, booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today reminded those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, to do so.

His Majesty said it included getting a booster dose to ensure the country could control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The country is still not free from the Covid-19 pandemic, so let us all abide by the guidelines and regulations as part of efforts to combat Covid-19 that have been outlined by the government,” he said at the investiture of Federal Territories awards, medals, and honours in conjunction with the 2022 Federal Territory Day at Istana Negara here, today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

His Majesty conferred awards, honours and medals on 263 recipients at the investiture ceremony.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah said that Malaysians should continue strengthening unity and avoid division.

“The foundation of a nation’s strength is the bond and the spirit of unity and equality in upholding the principles of Rukun Negara to ensure that the country’s sovereignty continues to be safeguarded,” he said.

-Bernama