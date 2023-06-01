King: Review all hillslope development projects in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that all hill-slope development projects in Cameron Highlands be carefully studied and monitored since excessive development can invite natural disasters.

Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that all hill-slope projects be given serious consideration because there are numerous projects still ongoing, especially rampant farming activities in Cameron Highlands.

“Enough is enough. I have said it before and I am saying it now. Although there is approval, such projects must be reviewed. If not, this area will become barren ground and there won’t be any green areas, jungles or hills anymore.

“While reviews are being carried out, suspend all approvals in all areas involving Cameron Highlands temporarily, especially in hilly areas.

“Every time I fly over this area, there is always a hilly area being flattened. This is a concern for me and I hope the state government will give due consideration in this matter or else such activities will continue,“ said the King after handing out contributions to victims of last month’s mudslide in Kampung Baru, Kampung Raja, here.

The King who also offered his sympathy to the victims was grateful that there were no fatalities during the mudslide and hoped the project close to the disaster area be reviewed to avoid damage to the ecosystem and surrounding areas.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also decreed that the relevant authorities should not give approvals to projects at will but rather carry out a detailed study by going to the ground to ensure the validity of such projects.

“They must go to the ground, do not just base their finding by using a map. That is why I suggest the Menteri Besar, District Officer and District Land office view and survey such areas using helicopters or any other technology that is available now, including drones.

“Use modern initiatives and not just rely on old methods,“ said the King.

The King hoped the tragic landslide that claimed the lives of many in Batang Kali, Selangor will not recur, especially in Cameron Highlands and Pahang.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah handed out his personal contributions to 21 families affected by the mudslide before leaving the location at 5 pm.

Last month, a number of houses and roads leading to Kampung Raja were inundated by a mudslide following flash floods in the area. - Bernama