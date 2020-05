KUALA LUMPUR: Many Members of Parliament and senators viewed the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) when opening the third session of the 14th Parliament today as enlightening and full of wisdom.

His Majesty’s call on politicians not to drag the country into political turmoil while the people are facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic was seen as having a calming effect on the current political situation.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said it was normal to have differences of opinion in politics but there must be limits.

He said politicians must address those differences professionally and with maturity.

“This is so that it will not lead to disunity but will be an arena for the convergence of good ideas for us to evaluate and pick the best for formulating policies and programmes,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby. — Bernama