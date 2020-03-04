King’s official birthday to be celebrated on first Monday of June

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to move the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this year from Saturday, June 6, to Monday, June 8.

In fact, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today said the government has also agreed that starting 2021 until the end of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign, the King’s official birthday will be celebrated on the first Monday of June every year.

”The King’s Official Birthday is also a public holiday,” he added. - Bernama