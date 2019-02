PUTRAJAYA: Twelve Yang di-Pertuan Agong scholarships are being offered for the 2019/2020 session, with six each at the Master’s and doctorate levels, in the field of science and technology, economics, law and Islamic finance.

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement today said interested candidates could apply by filling up the online application form at http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my and they have until March 15 to submit the form.

The candidates must be Malaysian citizens, aged 35 and below, it said.

It also said that priority would be given to candidates who obtained excellent academic results of cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.75 or first class honours or equivalent in their Degree or Master’s level that were recognised by the government.

“They must also exhibit extraordinary abilities such as a gift for languages and are creative and innovative as well as active in social work,” it said, adding that the candidates must have secured an offer from local research universities or at the world’s leading research universities approved by the PSD for the 2019/2020 session.

“Shortlisted candidates will have to go through the selection process including interviews,” it said.

It added that those awarded with the scholarships would be required to serve for at least five years in Malaysia.

“Those who have completed their studies overseas are required to return to Malaysia,” it said.

More information on the programme can also be obtained by browsing http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my or to call 03-8885 3546/ 3053/ 3571 or email to ldp@jpa.gov.my. — Bernama