King sends 53rd anniversary greetings to MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has extended his congratulations to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) staff on the occasion of the agency’s 53rd anniversary on Oct 1.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Facebook, said His Majesty highly appreciated the service and deeds of MACC personnel and its former staff.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has expressed full confidence that MACC personnel will continue to discharge their responsibility and duty well and with full integrity, and are always prepared to face the latest challenges in efforts to combat corrupt practices,” it said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged people from all segments of society to give their solid support to MACC to perform its job in a transparent, professional and effective manner for the sake of the people and country.

His Majesty also asked the people to strengthen their determination to combat corruption as the nation’s number one enemy. — Bernama