King sends donations to families of Elmina plane crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today sent personal donations to the families of the victims in the plane crash on Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, last Thursday.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the donations were handed over by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin, who visited the victims’ families at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital and Ar-Rahimiah Mosque in Klang today.

During the visit, Zahari also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to the families for the sudden departure of their loved ones.

“Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the incident and hoped that all the victims’ families would remain patient in facing this ordeal.

“Their Majesties pray that their souls be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and placed among the pious,” said the posting.

On Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10 individuals.

The victims who died consisted of six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, Muhamad Hafiz and an e-hailing driver who were passing through the area at the time of the incident.

The ill-fated aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm but crashed two minutes later. -BERNAMA