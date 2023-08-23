King sends donations to vehicle owners involved in Kuchai Lama roof collapse

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah handed over personal donations to vehicle owners who were affected by the building structure collapse on Jalan Kuchai Lama here, recently.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook, the donations were presented by His Majesty’s senior private secretary Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim in a ceremony held at the Brickfields district police headquarters today.

Also present were Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok and Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s aide-de-camp SAC Mohd Azani Omar.

In the Aug 16 incident, 10 vehicles were badly damaged when the beam structure on the roof of Block A of the Sri Desa Kuchai Building collapsed.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed relief as there were no casualties in the incident. - Bernama