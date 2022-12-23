King tide phenomenon: 223 people evacuated

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 223 people from 52 families in the coastal areas have been evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in Pitas as the king tide phenomenon is expected to bring floods to the areas.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said the victims were evacuated to the PPS at the community halls in Kampung Mempakad and in Kampung Pinggan-Pinggan, which were opened early today as s a precautionary measure.

The PPS in Kampung Mempakad currently housed 168 victims from 37 families, while 55 other people from 15 families were placed at the PPS in Kampung Pinggan-Pinggan.

“There is a king tide phenomenon occurring in Pitas which has turned several coastal areas in the district into areas vulnerable to floods,” the statement read. - Bernama