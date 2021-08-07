King to deliver special message in conjunction with Maal Hijrah hybrid celebration

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), will deliver a special message in conjunction with the hybrid celebration of Maal Hijrah 1443H on Monday.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh said this year’s national-level celebration would be held at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here starting 6pm.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be attending the event which had been approved by the National Security Council (MKN) on Aug 3.

“The event will be held in a moderate but meaningful manner with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and minimal attendance.

“The organisation of this event is seen as important in a situation where the country is facing the CT-19 pandemic and to invite the community to pray for protection from the dangers of the pandemic, to always be patient and remain faithful to the religion,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Aziz said the theme of this year’s celebration ‘Manhaj Rabbani Ummah Berkualiti’ was significant to the ummah in the country.

The national and international ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ awards will be presented by the Prime Minister to two public figures for their outstanding contributions to the ummah.

The event will be aired live over TV1, TV Al-Hijrah and Jakim’s official social media platforms as well as Nasional FM, Radio IKIM, Ai FM (Mandarin), Traxx FM (English), Minnal FM (Tamil) and Asyik FM (Orang Asli) radio stations. — Bernama