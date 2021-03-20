King to officiate Community Empowerment programme on March 29

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) will officiate the Community Empowerment programme, introduced as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and deliver his Royal Address, on March 29.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said the event which will be broadcast live on television would also see His Majesty delivering his Royal Address.

He said the programme was introduced to raise awareness on society’s responsibility to jointly protect their family members and community from Covid-19 infection.

Aminuddin said among the community empowerment activities conducted were the Covid-19 Eradicating Agent Programme, the green zone village or urban community competition and helping communities especially in rural areas for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Since the programme was introduced in February, we can see that there is a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases,” he said after attending the Santai Mesra programme, here yesterday.

Aminuddin said Nadma has been given the task to increase Covid-19 vaccination registration, especially among the people in rural areas with the help of community leaders.

“We have to ensure that those who do not have mobile phones and are in rural areas receive the vaccine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the green zone community competition which aims to ensure the community and their area are free from Covid-19, would be implemented for six months from April 1.

“The best village or community will receive prizes in the form of an allocation for development purposes,” he added. -Bernama