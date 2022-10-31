King undergoing medical procedure, follow-up care at IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to undergo a medical procedure and follow-up examination at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for several days, starting today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said His Majesty would return to Istana Negara after undergoing the follow-up examination, which is expected to be completed this weekend.

“His Majesty’s health is generally good and not worrying,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil further said that Al-Sultan Abdullah was scheduled to undergo the procedure in mid-September, but it had to be postponed.

This was due to His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s five-day visit to London, United Kingdom, from Sept 16 to attend the state funeral ceremony of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“The people are urged to pray that the procedure and follow-up examination will go smoothly and that His Majesty is granted lasting good health,” said Ahmad Fadil. – Bernama