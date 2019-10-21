King undertakes special visit to Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will undertake a Special Visit to Japan beginning today until Oct 24, according to Wisma Putra.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the visit is significant in the context of consolidating the existing close and cordial relations between Malaysian and Japan, in particular between the Royal Courts of the two countries.

“Their Majesties have consented to attend the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, tomorrow (Oct 22).

“In conjunction with the enthronement ceremony, Their Majesties have also consented to attend the Court Banquet and Royal Tea Ceremony, which will be hosted by Their Majesties, the Emperor and Empress of Japan,“ it said.

The ministry said the Special Visit is the first by Their Majesties following the installation of Al-Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Naruhito had visited Malaysia in 2017, while he was the Crown Prince of Japan. — Bernama