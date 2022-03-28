King visits DSA, NATSEC Asia 2022 exhibitions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2022 exhibitions at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here.

His Majesty was received upon arrival by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, senior officials of the Malaysian Armed Forces and foreign representatives.

Al-Sultan Abdullah spent about two hours touring the exhibition booths of defence companies from various countries including Deftech DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd, Mildef International Technologies and Turkish Aerospace.

During his visit, His Majesty also consented to name an armoured vehicle prototype ‘Rentaka’ which was inspired by the name of an old Malay cannon.

The vehicle, weighing over 8,000 kilogrammes and produced by local company Mildef, can be used to disperse riots and as a vehicle for dignitaries during emergencies. - Bernama