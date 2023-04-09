King visits ESSCom to witness first hand agency’s operation

LAHAD DATU: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) here, to witness first hand the agency’s operation in maintaining security in Sabah east coast.

His Majesty, who is touring Sabah through the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme, was met on arrival at the ESSCom headquarters here at 4.20pm by Commander DCP Victor Sanjos and Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali, and was later introduced to ESSCom officers’ rank and members.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s arrival was greeted with shouts of ‘Daulat Tuanku!’ being echoed by the people who had waited since noon to catch a glimpse of Al-Sultan Abdullah at the ESSCom headquarters compound here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were scheduled to arrive at noon today but this was delayed as the royal couple had stopped to engage with the people who had lined the 171.7 kilometre-route from Tawau to Lahad Datu.

Despite the delay, the local residents waited patiently for the arrival of the convoy of 25 vehicles led by Their Majesties.

On arrival at ESSCom, Al-Sultan Abdullah signed a guest plaque and was presented a hat, jacket and a logo of ESSCom, before being taken for a tour of ESSCom Fusion Centre ‘ a place where the agency’s security information are gathered and coordinated.

At the centre, His Majesty was briefed by Victor on security matters specifically involving the East Sabah Safety Zone (ESSZone).

ESSCom, established on April 1, 2013 following the intrusion of Sulu terrorists in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in February 2013, is an agency under the Home Ministry, responsible for coordinating the operations of the security and defence agencies in maintaining the safety of Sabahans especially in ESSZone.

After the ESSCom headquarters, Al-Sultan Abdullah left for the Lahad Datu Marine Police Base, which is located about 1.5 kilometres away, to witness a demonstration by ESSCom Marine Operations and Special Forces Divisions on their capablities in handling boats and parachutes, before departing for Dewan Perdana Lahad Datu.

Earlier, on arrival in Lahad Datu, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah visited Taman Palm Garden where the housing for ESSCom officers and members is located. The first phase of the housing development involving 60 units with an allocation of RM40 million was approved by the government on July 15.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then left to continue his visit at the ESSCom headquarters here, while Tunku Azizah headed for Dewan Perdana Lahad Datu to offer hands-on cooking in preparation for a feast with the people.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong’s arrival was very much-awaited at Dewan Perdana Lahad Datu where schoolchildren welcomed her with a dance performance.

After the performance, Her Majesty rolled up her sleeves to get to work on cooking a storm for guests and the people, and among the dishes she prepared together with staff of Istana Negara and Association of Wives and Women Members of the Malaysian Civil Service (Puspanita) were ikan bilis masak kicap, ikan bilis masak asam and udang berlada.

Tunku Azizah also supervised the preparation of bubur lambuk where she personally measured and added the essential spices needed for the dish which was then served to all present.

Later at 6.05pm, Al Sultan Abdullah arrived outside the hall to be greeted with the beating of drums by students of Sekolah Menengah Cina Lahad Datu, joyous kompang music by Persatuan Kompang Gabungan Lahad Datu and a lion dance performance by Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Yuk Choi.

Traditional gamelan music accompanied the procession as Al-Sultan Abdullah was led to join Tunku Azizah in the hall where the royal entourage was welcomed with a lively cultural performance by Natra Sri Budaya dancers, and a video show on Lahad Datu.-Bernama