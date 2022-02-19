King visits Taman Tasik Perdana after 52 years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) visited Taman Tasik Perdana here yesterday for a day out with their grandchild, Tengku Zayn Edin Shah Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, the two-hour visit was very meaningful for His Majesty as he reminisced about the last time he was there.

“This is because the last time His Majesty visited Taman Tasik Perdana was as an 11-year-old back in 1970,” said the post.

According to Istana Negara, Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival at Taman Tasik Perdana at 5pm by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Their Majesties also spent time mingling and taking pictures with visitors at Taman Tasik Perdana.

The post also featured 14 photographs of Their Majesties with Tengku Zayn Edin Shah at various locations in Taman Tasik Perdana.

-Bernama