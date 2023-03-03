King visits UAE advanced technology centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited two advanced technology centres and manufacturing facilities owned by the EDGE Group, namely Abu Dhabi Ship Building and CARACAL in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook today, EDGE Group is a conglomerate of 25 UAE government-owned companies that provide military weaponry and related technology.

“His Majesty’s arrival was welcomed by the EDGE Group Board of Directors Chairman Faisal Al Bannai and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group Mansour Almulla as well as the leadership and top management of EDGE Group,” the post read.

Istana Negara said accompanying Al-Sultan Abdullah were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

His Majesty was in the UAE for a special visit for seven days until yesterday (March 1).

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also accompanied Al-Sultan Abdullah during the visit. - Bernama