King wants IPT to instil honesty, trustworthiness, integrity in every student

SHAH ALAM, June 14 (Bernama) -- Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on all institutions of higher learning (IPT) to instil elements of honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity in every student.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), said efforts to strengthen national integrity and good work ethic among the citizens should’ve nurtured and formed in every lecture theatre and lecture hall of IPT in the country.

In fact, His Majesty said the inculcation of integrity in the heart and soul of the people must begin from school and continue to be nurtured and empowered during tertiary education.

“Indeed, a precondition for the success of a country is to be able to depend on its people and workforce who are honest, trustworthy and have a high level of integrity,” he said at the 93rd UiTM convocation ceremony here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah were in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had earlier consented to the proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin of Selangor as the new UiTM pro-chancellor.

In his royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah said that Islam and all religions in the world condemned and denounced corruption as it was like a cancer that would destroy civilisations.

According to the historic Malay chronicle “Sulalatus Al-Salatin”, Tun Sri Lanang related how the Melaka Sultanate that lasted for centuries was brought to its knees by the corrupt practices of the Bendahara Maharaja, he explained.

A borderless world and the globalisation trend would not only impact the country’s economy but would also bring various impacts from social and cultural aspects that will go unnoticed and affect noble virtues and moral values of any society, he added.

“Therefore, today’s graduates, who will inherit the country, need to be instilled and nurtured with good core values to develop honest characters filled with integrity,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also praised the successes of UiTM graduates who have made their names on the global stage through excellent academic achievements, especially graduates in accountancy.

“I am also very happy with UiTM’s performance and achievements as the university is now ranked among the best in Asia and the world in 2021 and 2022.

“I am also proud with the success of 26 UiTM athletes who were chosen to represent Malaysia at the recent 31st South East Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam,” he said.

In His Majesty’s opinion, UiTM has now clearly proven itself as a university with a wide education access and would provide Malaysians with the opportunity to further their studies at a higher level.

He said that the university was capable of leading the development of talent to boost the social and economic status of Malaysians in the country.

“Therefore, this university is capable of nurturing quality graduates with high marketability and added value who will be the pick of industry players and can fulfil the needs of the current job market,” His Majesty said. - Bernama