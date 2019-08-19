King wants Malaysians to maintain country’s good image, reputation

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sunday urged all Malaysians, no matter where they are, to continue upholding the country’s good image and reputation by practising good work ethics and respecting the local laws and cultures.

At the same time, His Majesty said Malaysians should always show unwavering loyalty towards the country.

“The peace, progress and prosperity enjoyed by Malaysia are not something to be taken lightly.

“As Malaysians who love the country, we all should avoid any attempt to jeopardise our national security,“ the King said at a dinner with some 200 Malaysians residing here, tonight.

Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

The dinner with the Malaysian diaspora was part of the programmes for Sultan Abdullah’s three-day state visit to Brunei starting today.

It is the first state visit by Sultan Abdullah after being officially installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

The visit is aimed at strengthening royal and bilateral relations between the two countries which have been established for more than three decades.

Sultan Abdullah said the success of the Malaysian individuals and companies in Brunei would not be possible without the support and understanding of the Brunei government under the patronage of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

On the economic front, the Malaysian King also expressed his pride in the ability of Malaysian-owned companies to carry on business and operations in the country.

His Majesty said the success was achieved through Brunei government’s policy of facilitating business climate while promoting economic development through foreign direct investment.

“In this context, I would like to express my gratitude to the government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who has given Malaysian individuals and companies the opportunity to contribute to the economic development of Brunei Darussalam,“ the King said.

Sultan Abdullah said he and the Raja Permaisuri Agong were pleased to have the opportunity to meet the Malaysians in Brunei, as it is an important opportunity to know the welfare and development of the people, no matter where they are.

According to Sultan Abdullah, the two countries have a very intimate and special relationship, supported by strong ties in many aspects including history, religion, culture, race and language.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei, Ismail Salam, students and academics as well as representatives of Peninsular Malay Welfare Association and Malaysian Association (PWM).

According to Ismail, there are 25,000 Malaysians currently residing in Brunei, with 10,000 of them were professionals in engineering, medicine and business. — Bernama