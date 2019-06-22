King wants unregistered private tahfiz centres to do so immediately

KUANTAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged private tahfiz centres in Pahang which were still not registered to do so immediately.

His Majesty, who is also Pahang Sultan, said the registration would enable the state government and Pahang Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) to channel the necessary assistance for students’ welfare.

“Registration enables authorities to regulate private tahfiz centres which includes the safety, financial and learning aspects so that they would follow the mainstream system,“ he said at the excellence award and khatam hafazan al-Quran ceremony of the Pahang Maahad Tahfiz (MTNP) 2019 here yesterday.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and his wife Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, Pahang mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman and Pahang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri also attended the ceremony.

Sultan Abdullah in his speech also urged Abdul Rahman and MUIP to study the establishment of a pilot hadith study centre to get a deeper understanding of the hadith.

Meanwhile, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his gratitude with the success of MTNP in maintaining the top position in the country’s major examinations, as well as sending many representatives to various local and foreign competitions.

To date, the MTNP, which was set up 22 years ago, has 737 alumni who are not only Quran memorisers but are also experts in various fields such as medicine, engineering and diplomatic.

The Pahang Foundation in a statement said the ceremony was aimed at celebrating 55 students who completed the memorisation and seven students who did the country proud in various fields abroad. — Bernama