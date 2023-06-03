King witnesses signing of MoU to enhance environmental sustainability in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today witnessed the signing ceremony of the memoranda of understanding (MoU) regarding cooperation to improve the efficiency of environmental management and sustainability in Cameron Highlands.

The memoranda were inked between Cameron Highlands District and Land Office and Cameron Highlands Development Corporation (PKCH) with the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), Aerodyne Group, and National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM).

The memorandum with the MYSA is an initiative to strengthen land use monitoring in Cameron Highlands through satellite surveillance technology and efficient data sharing between the agencies, while the one signed with NAHRIM is for a collaboration to improve was to improve sediment management efficiency through the use of the NAHRIM Environmental Dredging System (NEDS).

The use of the system is expected to bring about a positive impact on efforts to protect and preserve water resources in Cameron Highlands.

The MoU with Aerodyne, on the other hand, is an effort to improve monitoring methods for compliance in the implementation of projects in the highlands areas.

By optimising the use of drone technology, the progress and compliance aspects of development and agricultural projects can be monitored more effectively.

The high-tech solution encompassing space, land and water is believed to be able to improve the quality of the management of the Cameron Highlands district besides the fact that the hi-tech initiative is much more effective and cost-effective compared to conventional methods.

The memoranda were signed by Cameron Highlands District Officer Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman who is also PKCH chief executive officer, MYSA director-general Azlikamil Napiah, NAHRIM deputy director-general Mohd Zaki Mat Amin and Aerodyne Group Chief Strategy Officer Amir Zakwan Anuar.

Also present were Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaki told Bernama that the memoranda inked today would provide a paradigm shift to the state government and stakeholders in Cameron Highlands in ensuring the sustainability of water sources in the district.

“This cooperation will facilitate efforts to ensure sustainability at the Sultan Abu Bakar Dam which is not only generating electricity to Cameron Highlands but also several other places in Pahang.

“It is also expected to encourage more research to be done on water sources,” he added. - Bernama