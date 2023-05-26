Kingpin and runner charged with drug trafficking

IPOH: A drug syndicate leader and a henchman were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking drugs last week.

S. Genesan, 39, who is an amputee and R. R. Pirapagaran, 39, were jointly charged with trafficking heroin weighing 21,069 grams at a house in Jalan Jelapang Bayu 6, Puncak Jelapang here at about 9pm on May 16.

The charge framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 39(B)(2) of the same act provides the death sentence or life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 lashes if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azahar appeared for the prosecution while Genesan was represented by Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah and R Pirapagaran was unrepresented.

Magistrate Jesseca Daimis set July 26 for re-mention pending submission of the chemical report. - Bernama