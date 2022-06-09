Kings College wins the BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: It was another feather in the cap for Kings College when it received the coveted BrandLaureate Best Brand in Business Leadership Award.

This award recognises Kings College’s continuous efforts in providing an authentic learning experience that produces job-ready graduates.

The much-acclaimed award under the Business Leadership Awards category further proves Kings College’s achievements in the Malaysian Higher Education landscape.

The BrandLaureate is the only branding award that has worldwide recognition. The award recognises the efforts and commitment of companies in promoting and developing their brands.

Kings College CEO Ramadasen R. said he is delighted that Kings College has been awarded the BrandLaureate Best Brand.

“True to our tagline, The College for the Future, we are constantly striving to provide world-class education that is informed by industry leaders.

“Our programmes are practical with work-based learning, internships and job placements” he added.

Ramadesan also dedicated the award to his fellow staff and students, who he believes is the main contributing factor to the college’s success.

Today, Kings College is a success story in global higher education with over 22 years of experience with students from various countries on a purpose-built campus in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Kings College currently offers foundation, diploma, and undergraduate courses in Business Administration, Information Systems, Accounting, and Hotel Management, which are all embedded with micro-credentials.