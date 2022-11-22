King’s decision to extend deadline to form govt, name PM made with people’s interest at heart

KUALA LUMPUR: It is a very wise move for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to consent to extending the deadline to 2pm today for political parties and coalition leaders to submit their proposed coalition to form the new government and name their prime minister candidate, say political analysts.

In a statement yesterday, the King also advised Malaysians to stay calm and be patient while waiting for the formation of the new federal government.

His Majesty said this was because the process would take a little more time.

“Be patient, it needs a little time. Stay calm. The caretaker government is still there, still running as usual,” he said when paying a surprise visit to media personnel who were waiting outside Istana Negara yesterday.

When asked about the latest development on the formation of the new government, His Majesty told the media to refer to the statement issued by Istana Negara.

“I will not make any remark. Just follow the statement issued by Istana Negara.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara School of Media and Information Warfare Studies security and political analyst Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin was full of praise for the King and said he was giving political parties the time they needed to put together their proposals to form the next government.

“Perak forming the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity government presents a strong indication that the two coalitions will cooperate at the federal level too. The coalitions that form the government must look into both manifestos and combine them. They should also figure out ways to move forward with the new manifesto based on doing the best for the people.

“Anything can happen in politics. This is a lesson for the public and as for the politicians, they need to ensure that public interest is taken care of and public trust is not abused or eroded.”

Noor Nirwandy added that the King knows what is best for the country.

“He has the wisdom and the best interest of the people at heart. Hence, it is understandable that he consented to give more time so that a stable government can be formed.”

Political scientist Prof Dr Wong Chin Huat said in forming the government, political parties should aim for a stable and lasting administration, and not cobble together a government that cannot be sustained.

“The hung parliament has shown Malaysians how every vote matters. A seat may change hands with a few hundred, sometimes just dozens of votes and one seat may change the composition of the government.

“The people should realise how important they are and must not feel that voting is meaningless just because of a hiccup.”

He said whichever coalition government is formed, it must show goodwill towards the Opposition by recognising the shadow Cabinet with commensurate salaries, resources and information to be accessed.

Meanwhile, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said statutory declarations by any Umno MP who support the formation of a Perikatan Nasional (PN) government are invalid as they have not been approved by the BN supreme council.

He also said 28 MPs are aligned with the PH-BN pact.

However, Umno treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has voiced strong objection to any federal-level pact by the two coalitions.

Noor Nirwandy said the tide has changed in terms of PH-BN cooperation, and Hishammuddin is among only a few who object to a unity government being formed.

“The King’s wisdom in extending the deadline will go a long way towards fulfilling the people’s aspirations for a stable government that can manage all the socio-economic challenges facing the country,” he said.