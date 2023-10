Kings presents instruments of appointment to 15 envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the instruments of appointment to 15 Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad in a ceremony held at Istana Negara here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

The newly appointed envoys are Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad; Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai; Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Sharrina Abdullah; and Malaysian High Commissioner to India Muzafar Shah Mustafa.

Also receiving their instruments are Malaysian Ambassador to Belgium Datuk Mohd Khalid Abbasi Ab Razak; Malaysian Ambassador to the Netherlands Roseli Abdul; Malaysian High Commissioner to South Africa Rus Shazila Osman; Malaysian Ambassador to Ireland Wan Aznainizam Yusri Wan Abdul Rashid; and Malaysian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin.

Others are Malaysian Ambassador to Mexico Jamal Sharifuddin Johan; Malaysian Ambassador to Cuba Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin; Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza; Malaysian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Hamizan Hashim; Malaysian High Commissioner to Fiji Nor’ Azam Mohd Idrus; and Malaysian Ambassador to Italy Zahid Rastam.

Also present at the ceremony was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry, in a statement, announced the appointment of Datuk Nadzirah Osman as Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Zambry presented the letter of appointment to her yesterday. -Bernama