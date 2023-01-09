Kings University College set to revolutionise Malaysia’s education on industry exposure

PETALING JAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin officially inaugurated Kings University College (KUC) as the 35th university college in Malaysia.

Kings University College is set to revolutionise the educational landscape with its pioneering model of creating a robust and inclusive ‘education innovation hub’ in the central business district (CBD) of KL that focuses on industry-immersed education.

With the establishment of Kings University College, the ministry takes another significant step towards realising its vision of transforming higher education to meet the needs of industry and to address the nation’s skill shortage.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Mohamed Khaled emphasised the vital role that Kings University College would play in bridging the gap between TVET and Higher Education by providing a seamless transition.

He stated, “Our government is committed to enhancing the pathways for students to pursue higher education, and Kings University College is a testament to this commitment.

“By offering this access from high-end TVET to Higher Education, Kings University College will empower students with enhanced opportunities and career prospects for premium pay.”

Kings University College is envisioned as a centre of excellence, offering a wide range of programmes designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge that are highly sought after by employers in various industries.

Leveraging on its partnerships with industry and international universities, Kings University College will provide the training ground for students to graduate with early industry exposure.

Students will be able to earn while undertaking structured apprenticeships with the relevant industries.

One of the key highlights of Kings University College’s unique model is the integration of hands-on industry supported technical training alongside traditional academic disciplines.

This approach ensures that students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also gain practical expertise that is invaluable in the real world.

As a result, graduates of Kings University College will be well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Kings University College is also committed to work-based learning, structured internships and industry-run incubators to foster a practical learning environment. Through strong industry collaborations and partnerships, the university college will provide real world problems from industries for its students to solve.

The minister concluded his address by expressing his confidence in the success of King’s University College’s innovative approach to higher education.

He said, “I am optimistic that Kings University College will not only produce skilled professionals but also nurture future leaders who will drive Malaysia towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The launch of Kings University College is a moment of pride for the ministry and an embodiment of the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing education, developing talent and providing equal opportunities for all.

With this new addition to Malaysia’s higher education landscape, the nation takes a significant stride towards shaping a generation of talented individuals equipped to face the challenges of the modern world.

“Kings University College ‘smart’ campus would be an innovative learning space with an innovation hub housing laboratories and incubators in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science, internet of things and metaverse.

“The smart campus will also be green and ESG compliant in line with the government’s Madani initiatives. We are also committed to addressing the urban poor’s needs by providing affordable access to high value outcomes,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohamad Salmi Mohd Sohod.

About Kings University College: Kings University College (KUC) is the 35th university college in Malaysia, pioneering a model of seamless transition from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to Higher Education.

It aims to provide students with a comprehensive and well-rounded industry immersed learning experience that combines hands-on technical training with traditional academic disciplines.

The university college is dedicated to nurturing skilled professionals and future leaders, empowering them to contribute effectively to Malaysia’s economic growth and development.