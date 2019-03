KUALA LUMPUR: Medical student, Kiren Raj (pix), has apologised for his sexist comment on the recent news of the death of Malaysian actress and singer Emily Kong.

The final-year International Medical University medical student read his apology from a prepared statement.

“The comments I posted were not directed at any individual and meant no harm,” he said at a press conference at Wisma MCA here today.

“The comments were my imaginations in nature. Upon realising, I removed my comments as soon as possible. I would also formally retract my comments. I am deeply remorseful that my comments have offended many citizens. I would never do anything like this again. Please give me a second chance.”

Present with him were his cousin Datuk K. Kumaraendran and lawyer Teh See Khoon.

Kiren had posted a sexist comment about Kong’s death on March 9.

In the post, he said: “I hope all the girls learn a good lesson now ... Never leave the pub without a guy... Man and woman work together... We offer you a safe drive home and you give us makeout or sex... I mean girls like sex too right... This is what happens when women think they can do everything on their own and be independent... Every woman need men”.

He later posted about the size of Chinese men’s private parts and about a “plan” to push Chinese out of the country.



(More to come)