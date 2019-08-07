Kit Siang calls for unity and focus on economy

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians must work together to address fundamental educational issues and help strengthen the economy, according to Lim Kit Siang (pix).

“The time is indeed long overdue for Malaysians to unite and move purposefully to make the country a top world-class nation in as many fields of human endeavour as possible,” the DAP adviser said in a statement today.

He was commenting on Tun Daim Zainuddin’s earlier remarks that Malaysia must fix the education system and move ahead to ensure that the New Economic Policy was implemented on a needs-basis rather than a race-basis.

Lim cited Bangalore as an example that succeeded in positioning itself as Asia’s Silicon Valley while Malaysia’s Multimedia Super Corridor did not despite being launched at the same time.

He said India has been transformational with the rapid economic growth and developmental strides in the last five years. The country is set to emerge as a US$5 trillion economy in the next five years.

Lim also said the Singapore economy was able to surpass that of Malaysia’s in five years out of the last 38 based on available data dating back to 1980.

“Three of the five years occurred from 2015 to 2017,” Lim added.