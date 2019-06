PETALING JAYA: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) has called for a White Paper on “Week of Long Knives in July/August 2015”.

He urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to present the White Paper before the second meeting of the 14th Parliamentary Session adjourns on July 18.

“The events triggered by Black Tuesday of July 28, 2015 and ensuing ‘Week of Long Knives’ represented the most serious, deplorable and disgraceful attack on the democratic principles of the Malaysian Constitution and the independence, impartiality and professionalism of all the important national institutions in the history of the country,” Lim said in a statement.

“These dark events must never be allowed to recur in future and this is why the fullest light must be allowed to expose all the nooks and corners of the federal government that allowed such a dastardly chapter in the history of Malaysian democracy to happen.”

The MP for Iskandar Puteri said he was astonished that the website that emerged on July 28, 2015 is still available on the Internet at https://therecounter.wordpress.com/2015/07/

On that day, Tan Sri Gani Patail was summarily and unconstitutionally sacked as Attorney-General, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sacked as Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Minister for Education and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as Minister for Regional and Rural Development.

It played an important role in the campaign to spread a regime of terror among top political and government leaders, Lim said.

“This website made its first appearance with an article headlined ‘Ops Lalang 2015: Special Branch leads investigation into conspirators’ made the most ludicrous and outrageous allegations implicating top officers in government, especially key officers in three of the four ‘Special Task Force’ investigating into 1MDB and the RM2.6 billion in (then) Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak’s personal bank accounts – Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) – for involvement in an international conspiracy to topple the elected government of Malaysia,” he said.

“It named 13 persons on a ‘list of conspirators to be investigated under Section 124 of the penal code which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison’.”

Lim asked if the website violated the Official Secrets Act in stating that there would be a police crackdown under Section 124B against the persons named in the list?

“Did the Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) take any action against this website and those responsible behind it, and if not, why not? This is a good example of ‘To use democracy to destroy democracy’,” he added.