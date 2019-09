KUALA LUMPUR: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) today challenged Malaysian youths to spearhead a national campaign to clean up the Malaysia social media by combating fake news and hate speeches to incite interracial and inter-religious suspicion, fear and hatred.

Lim who is also Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement here today youths in the 16-25 age group also need to prove that Malaysia is a successful example of Alliance of Civilisations and not an example of a failure from Clash of Civilisations.

If fake news and hate speeches calculated to incite interracial and inter-religious misunderstanding and undermine interracial and inter-religious tolerance and harmony are not checked, the only outcome is multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural conflagration with all Malaysian as the losers.

Lim said this is not the future that Malaysians want but a win-win formula through an Alliance of Civilisations as Malaysia is a confluence of four great civilisations of the world which is Malay or Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western.

“Malaysians should leverage on the best values and virtues of these four civilisations instead of being a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state because of a Clash of Civilisations in Malaysia,“ he said.

Of late there seems to be a rise in racial and religious sentiments in the country, with the problem further aggravated by irresponsible parties, opportunists and fake news peddlers. — Bernama