PETALING JAYA: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) today echoed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to close ranks and stop infighting in order to avoid the fall of the government.

Kit Siang reminded PH of how impossibly stacked the odds were against it only as far back as three years ago.

“We need to look back to 2016 when Barisan Nasional (BN) had won the Sarawak state general election in May and the two by-elections in Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar in June with landslide victories. We need to remember the gloom and doom in the political arena and how impossible the odds were to topple Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as Prime Minister and the seemingly invincible BN, in order to save Malaysia from hurtling towards the trajectory of a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state,“ he said in a statement today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also reminded PH leaders of the seeds of doubts fermented by BN which has labelled the current administration as a one-term government.

“The new proponents of klepto-theocracy who want Pakatan Harapan and New Malaysia to fail had expected the PH coalition to disintegrate and implode in a matter of months - and when this did not happen, they are hoping now for a half-term Pakatan Harapan government instead.

“Although 14 months in power as the Federal Government, Pakatan Harapan is still not a natural government coalition.”

Kit Siang went on to stress the importance of PH winning not just the 15th General Election (GE15), but also subsequent ones in order to complete the mission of New Malaysia.

Citing the latest survey by the Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research which indicated that overall sentiments on the direction of the country have improved, Kit Siang expressed optimism.

“I believe that the PH government can be the natural coalition if the leaders can convince Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or socio-economic status, that the trajectory towards a New Malaysia is on track, and that the five pillar- promises towards the building of a New Malaysia, as contained in the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto in the 14th General Election remains our lodestar and guiding principle,“ he said.

The survey indicated an increase in those who felt the country is heading in the right direction, from a low of 34% in March to 40% in June. It also noted the decrease in the number of people who believed the country is heading in the wrong direction, from 46%in March to 38%.

Malay and Chinese sentiments on the direction of the country improved 7% and 10% respectively.

However, Indian sentiments on the direction of the country suffered a drastic dip from 63% in March to 45%.