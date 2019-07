PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) announced yesterday his return from garden leave to resume the mantle of Umno president in a most dramatic fashion, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP adviser asked if Zahid would resume the role of Parliamentary Opposition Leader or concede that the Umno President need not be the Umno leader in Parliament?

“Or his Zahid’s return from his garden leave merely to ensure that Umno is nothing but a “Bossku” outfit with him playing the role of “Bossku” proxy, as (Datuk Seri) Najib (Razak) sense that he might lose control of Umno?” Lim said in a statement.

“Three things are noteworthy about Zahid’s return from his garden leave. Firstly, it was a few days after Zahid was slapped with new corruption charges making him create history in the Malaysian courthouse with a total of 87 criminal charges related to corruption.

“Secondly, opposition of Umno leaders to Zahid’s unilateral ending of his garden leave, like former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin who said Zahid should first seek the opinion of the Umno supreme council and...

“Thirdly, intervention by the former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak overriding such opposition and paving the way for Zahid’s return by insisting that Zahid does not require consent from the party’s supreme council to make his return as Umno President as it was a decision up to Zahid alone to decide.”