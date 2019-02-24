Kit Siang: None of 135 Pakatan-Warisan MPs heard of no-faith vote

PETALING JAYA: None of the 135 Pakatan Harapan-Warisan Members of Parliament have heard of the alleged no confidence motion to topple Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) said yesterday.

The public have shown the least interest in it as they just do not believe in such a lie, he said at the Bukit Batu DAP Branch Chinese New Year dinner in Bukit Batu, Kulai.

“In the past week, the media had been dominated by the purported news of a no-confidence motion in the forthcoming Parliament reconvening on March 11 to topple Mahathir,” he said.

“Ask the 135 Pakatan Harapan-Warisan Members of Parliament, and none of them had heard of the alleged no confidence motion to topple Mahathir as the prime minister.

“But most intriguing of all, the Malaysian public as distinct from the Malaysian media have shown the least interest in the purported news.”

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri said the purported no-confidence motion only exists in the imagination of certain desperate, opportunistic and unprincipled political leaders, who think they can distract public attention from their lies and falsehoods with fairy tales.