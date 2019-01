PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is going for broke to avoid an unprecedented Barisan Nasional (BN) defeat in Cameron Highlands by-election, Lim Kit Siang said today.

A defeat in the by-election would be a death knell for any possibility of Najib’s political come-back in 15th General Election (GE15) and legitimisation of 1MDB scandal, the DAP adviser said.

“Najib must (have) toyed with the idea of a political comeback for two reasons,” Lim said in a statement. “Firstly, that if Tun Dr. Mahathir could make a political comeback as Prime Minister, why couldn’t he?

“Secondly, returning as prime minister again in the GE15 by 2023 will grant him immunity and impunity for the criminal charges of corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power which had been slapped on him by the Public Prosecutor, provided his lawyers could drag out final appellate proceedings and his avoid being sent to Sungai Buloh Prison before his political comeback.”

This is why Najib is back in the Cameron Highlands by-election campaign today for its outcome would literally be a political “life or death” sentence for him, Lim said.