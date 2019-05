PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should not dismiss the influence of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, said DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang.

He said the opposition parties are still riding on Najib’s coattails, knowing the Pekan MP remains the most potent opposition figure to challenge the current government.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said this was why none of the current and former Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition parties have spoken out against Najib’s alleged corruption or denounced the 1Malaysia Development (1MDB) scandal.

“MCA, MIC and all the former BN parties are playing safe so as to get back to power on Najib’s coattails,” he said in a statement today.

“Najib is still their insurance policy to have a life after the 14th General Election. It is a fallacy to believe that one can forget about Najib as he is no more a force to be reckoned with.

“Najib remains the most potent political force plotting the downfall of the PH government, as the person who is behind the highly-funded army of cybertroopers and propagandists,” he added.

Lim was responding to former Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin’s statement last week that PH should stop entertaining Najib and focus on establishing its own narrative.

Daim had said that the problem with PH was that it seemed to “dance to the tune of Najib” when it (PH) should be the one compelling Najib to dance to its tune.

Lim said he disagreed with Daim’s remark that the government should forget about Najib, describing the latter instead as the current “de facto leader” for the opposition, including PAS.

“Najib clearly has a strategy for the next general election – to defeat PH and engineer his return to power, if not as prime minister as the kingmaker, which would also end his present court travails and save him from ending his life in prison,” he said.