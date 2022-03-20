Kit Siang quits politics after 56 years

SHAH ALAM: After being a permanent fixture in Malaysian politics for some 56 years, DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang, 81, has quit politics.

“I take this opportunity to announce my political retirement and I will not contest for any position, including the party CEC today – you should delete No. 39 from the CEC candidate list) – or any parliamentary or state assembly seat,” he said in his speech at the party’s 17th National Congress today.

Lim, who has been Iskandar Puteri MP since 2018, also said the recent Johor state general election is a salutary reminder that the Malaysian dream for a united, democratic, and just world-class Malaysia is a long-term political struggle.

There will be many ups and downs, gains and losses, “but we must remain constant in our objectives and never compromise our principles and ideals”.