Kit Siang reiterates he has retired, not contesting Bakri seat

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has denied rumours that he will contest the Bakri parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Lim said this after Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad had reportedly claimed that he received information about a DAP meeting in which Lim said he “may possibly contest in Bakri”, despite having announced his retirement from active politics earlier this year.

Lim also stressed that he has retired from politics and is therefore unaware of any recent meetings allegedly taking place to discuss his candidacy for that parliamentary seat.

“I do not know where Hasni got his information and I am not aware of any recent DAP meeting allegedly to discuss my candidature for Bakri parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election,” Lim said in a statement today.

The seat was won by Yeo Bee Yin in GE14 after she defeated Barisan Nasional’s Koh Choon Chai and Md Zahrul Salleh of PAS.

Lim, a two-term Iskandar Puteri MP, announced at the 17th DAP National Congress on March 20 that he was retiring and would not be contesting in GE15.