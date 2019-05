PORT DICKSON: The decision of DAP advisor, Lim Kit Siang to withdraw from debating with former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, was a wise move, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar said it was feared the debate between the DAP veteran and Najib would be turned into a racial conflict.

“As far as I know Kit Siang is not somebody who is not bold ... but I thought many friends advised it is not suitable now as it could create tension.

“It is a good decision,” he told reporters when met during a House to House Contribution programme, here today.

Yesterday, Lim announced his withdrawal from the debate with Najib on worries the programme might be turned into a conflict between the Malays and Chinese. - Bernama