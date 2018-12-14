Kit Siang sets rules for those wishing to jump ship to Pakatan

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno leaders can join any party in Pakatan Harapan (PH), including the DAP, said Lim Kit Siang (pix).

The DAP advisor, however, said acceptance into PH does not mean they are free from legal action if they are found to have been involved in corruption and criminal acts under the previous administration.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said former Umno leaders wanting to join PH should also publicly admit if they failed to act in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal and were responsible in abetting the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“It is important for the for Umno MPs who want to join PH to redeem themselves by denouncing Najib and the 1MDB scandal, or they will be seen as opportunists.

“They also need to be prepared to support the new Malaysia transformational programme from a global kleptocracy to a country that leads in integrity.

“Of course, after they are in PH, and if it is found that they were involved in corruption and criminal acts, they will have to pay the price,“ he said during the launch of the A pictorial of the first 100 days of Malaysia Baharu book by Malay Mail at ECM Libra here.

He was commenting on a number of Umno leaders and MPs who left the party and were likely to join component parties of the PH, especially the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the near future.

On Wednesday, Sabah Umno Liaison Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Noor together with nine State Legislators, 21 head of divisions and all women and Puteri Umno Sabah left the party with immediate effect.

Earlier today, six Umno MPs announced they were leaving the party effective today. Among them were Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Larut), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasik Gelugor), Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam) dan Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).

Yesterday, Selangor DAP Secretary Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew reminded Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad not to take ‘frog’ and ‘rubbish’ leaders, in reference to Sabah Umno members leaving the party.

Commenting further, Kit Siang said it was important that the acceptance of former Umno leaders into PH was not seen as degrading the expectations of the people who wanted the new government to uphold integrity.

“We are not holy people, we all make mistakes. If in the past (there was a mistake), they have to publicly disclose the failure to act and responsibility in abetting Najib and the 1MDB scandal.

“But for those who do more than that, are involved in corruption and crime, they have to face legal action,“ he said.

When asked whether the DAP was ready to accept former Umno leaders as members, Kit Siang said the acceptance will be on the terms of participation, as long as they are not opportunistic and they were willing to cooperate towards creating a clean governance, as well as not being involved in crime.

He, however, said that DAP has not received any application from any former Umno leaders to join the party