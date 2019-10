PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix) today denied again that the DAP has any links to the disbanded Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He also said that the evil quartet of LTTE-DAP-Israel-America as published on PAS’ party organ Harakah was untrue and stated that PAS had resorted to fake news and hate speech.

“Why is the DAP suddenly accused of supporting the revival of LTTE and the publication of the monstrous lies in the PAS publication, Harakah, of an evil but non-existing LTTE-DAP-Israel-American quartet?”

“PAS was with DAP for seven years in Pakatan Rakyat from 2008 to 2015.

“When did they discover that DAP had supported the LTTE and that there was an evil LTTE-DAP-Israel-America axis?”

“Did they perform their patriotic duty of reporting to the Special Branch and when was this done? Let the PAS leaders speak up!” he said in a statement today.

He also said until the recent arrests last week, DAP has never been accused of having supported the LTTE since its formation in 1976, or during the 26-year civil war in Sri Lanka from 1983 till 2009 or in the last 10 years since LTTE’s military defeat and the killing of its leader, Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009.

“Among the old charts, lies, fake news and hate speech which were regurgitated recently and which had come to my notice were those which accused me as cousins of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and Malayan Communist Party (MCP) leader Chin Peng – which were downright lies as I have no kinship with either of them whatsoever,” he said.

He added that when the PAS secretary-general proposed a White Paper on the LTTE in Parliament, he readily agreed, but he also suggested that the white paper cover the entire spectrum of the problem with terrorism faced by Malaysia, including the report that the Gulf states - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - dubbed the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) as a terrorist organisation.

PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang was at one time the vice president of IUMS.

“DAP does not disseminate lies, fake news or hate speech, and we have never accused PAS of any involvement in terrorist activities, despite the designation of the four Gulf States of IUMS as a terrorist organisation.”

“The PAS President has denied in Parliament this week that IUMS was a terrorist organisation but a White Paper on Terrorism in Malaysia would be a proper place to deal with this designation by the four Gulf States, as there is no information that these four Gulf States have removed such a designation,” he said.