PETALING JAYA: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) recommends Malaysia to establish a Covid-19 Pandemic Study Centre to combat the pandemic and maintain the supremacy of Parliament.

The veteran politician said that the study centre can be used to learn from the successes and mistakes of other nations that are battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although Malaysia has done comparatively well in the international arena in the invisible war against Covid-19, having receded from top 18th country in the world to No.43 in terms of having the most number of Covid-19 confirmed cases and the ranking of No. 33 to No. 49 in terms Covid-19 deaths, we have still to learn from the successes and mistakes of other nations,” he said.

Lim also made reference to a statement by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who warned that authoritarian regimes could use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to curb civil liberties and the free flow of information.

Pointing out that Malaysia should lead the world by example, Lim recommended that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin convenes an emergency parliamentary sitting concerning the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Parliament should not meet just for one day on May 18, for it would be an example to the world of the use of the Covid-19 pandemic to emasculate and marginalise Parliament and undermine the Malaysian Constitution,” Lim added.

“The example set by the Court of Appeal to have a “virtual” hearing is highly commendable and the Prime Minister must give his support not only for Parliament to perform its fundamental duty of scrutiny of the government, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the immediate holding of a digital Parliament and digital Parliamentary Select Committees.”