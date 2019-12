PETALING JAYA: Lawyers of all parties with vested interest in the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu should meet to consider a reinvestigation of the case, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

The DAP leader said this is necessary since former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s counsel, Tan Sri Mohamad Shafee Abdullah has said that his client wants the police to reinvestigate the murder case.

“If Najib wants Altantuya’s murder to be re-investigated, a meeting of the lawyers of the interested parties representing Najib, Altantuya’s family, detective P. Bala’s family, businessman J. Deepak, Attorney General and others can be convened to consider how best this reinvestigation could be done,” Lim said in a statement today.

“I have asked Najib after the shocking sworn statement of the death row inmate and former commando Azilah Hadri whether he supports the re-opening of investigation into the Altantuya murder to establish its motive, something which the Najib premiership failed to do?”

Najib has said many things after the shock statutory declaration but he has scrupulously steered clear of the subject whether he agrees with the reinvestigation of Altantuya’s murder, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.