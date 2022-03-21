Kit Siang tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang (pix) tested positive for Covid-19 today.

This was confirmed by his political secretary Syahredzan Johan.

“Earlier today in Parliament, he did a Covid-19 RTK test and since it showed a positive result, a Covid-19 PCR test was conducted.

“The PCR test later confirmed that he is Covid-19 positive.

“He has been vaccinated and also taken his booster shot, and thus far he only has light symptoms such as cough.

“He is currently under quarantine according to the usual quarantine protocols,“ said Syahredzan.

Yesterday, Lim was present at DAP’s 17th National Congress at IDCC in Shah Alam, where he announced his retirement from politics.

The congress was supposed to be held last June but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.