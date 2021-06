PETALING JAYA: Malaysia must be the only country in the world having an emergency which has not improved a dire national situation but aggravated and worsened it – in terms of cumulative total Covid-19 cases or fatalities, Lim Kit Siang(pix) said today.

The veteran DAP leader pointed out that experts are warning of worse to come in the Covid-19 pandemic despite MCO 3.0 and a “total lockdown”.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council member Dr. Adeeba Kamarulzan warned yesterday that a recent study warned that the Covid-19 death toll in the country may reach 26,000 by September with the estimated number of fatalities at least nine times the current cumulative death toll, which stood at 2,993 yesterday,” Lim said in a statement today.

“She said the study, conducted by the Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington in the United States, also estimated that the daily death rate could go as high as 200 cases towards the end of August.”

Adeeba, who is also the chairperson of the Malaysian Aids Foundation, stressed that the fight against Covid-19 was one that all Malaysians should be involved in and urged all Malaysians to really reflect, restrategise and reset.

She said the leadership must also be responsible to restore the public’s trust because, in terms of health, trust is the currency of public health.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri said as the total Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia till June 2 amounted to 2,993 fatalities.

“This means that during the nearly five months of emergency, the number of Covid-19 fatalities is nearly four-and-a-half times the fatalities of the previous 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.