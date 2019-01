PETALING JAYA: Lim Kit Siang has slammed Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders for turning a blind eye to the coalition’s “kleptocratic reign” while in federal power but seeming more interested in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) petrol reimbursement to the Orang Asli in Cameron Highlands.

The DAP adviser questioned if their recent statements were merely meant to legitimise BN’s rule previously, divert attention from why the by-election was held, and to distract attention from BN’s campaign to use money politics.

Former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s had claimed that the RM20 given out during campaigning on Sunday was illegal as the election court, when ruling the Cameron Highlands result on May 9 as null and void, had declared “petrol money” was bribery.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also questioned the handouts, saying the PH volunteers had travelled by bus, and therefore need not need the petrol reimbursement.

“One must admire Najib’s impudence and temerity for trying to use the RM20 ‘petrol money’ for Orang Asli to whitewash the RM50 billion 1MDB corruption and money-laundering scandal,” Lim said in a statement.

“Wee worked himself up into hysteria over the reimbursement to some 60 Orang Asli motorcyclists while remaining blind and unconcerned to the monstrous 1MDB corruption and money-laundering scandal.

“Can I remind Wee that RM20 each is a legitimate reimbursement for those who came out from remote Orang Asli kampongs and that RM50 billion is 2.5 billion times more than RM20?”

Several other BN leaders also took to social media to mock and criticise PH after images of what looked like its campaign team giving out money to supporters went viral.

PH Jelai Election Operations deputy chief Arvind Bharet has since publicly denied that money politics was involved, stressing that the money was just a reimbursement of petrol costs to PH volunteers who came by bike, and that this would be declared as part of its election expenditure.

On Najib’s statement that the court had declared petrol money as illegal, Lim argued the judge Justice Azizah Nawawi did not make such ruling, and that what she implied was cigarette and petrol money only constituted bribery if it was used to induce voters to vote.

“But otherwise, if used legitimately in the election campaign not meant to induce voters, (it’s not bribery),” he said.