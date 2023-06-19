Kit Siang: Will Lau be Penang CM-designate?

PETALING JAYA: Will Dominic Lau be the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) nominee for the Chief Minister of Penang in the forthcoming Penang state polls?

DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang posed this question today after the statements issued by PN Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Gerakan President Lau in the last two days.

“This question evokes three further questions,” Lim said in a statement today.

“Whether Dominic Lau as the PN Chief Minister-designate has got the agreement of Penang Gerakan and in particular the Penang Gerakan Chairman Oh Tong Keong?

“Will Gerakan will get the most number of State Assembly seats in Penang in PN to contest in the forthcoming Penang general election or will the Gerakan leaders will be at the beck-and-call of both PAS and Bersatu leaders?

“Whether Dominic Lau will win a seat in the Penang State Assembly and whether he will be able to retain his deposit.”

Lim also asked if the Penang voters are prepared to do both a national and state service by coming out in bigger numbers in the Penang state polls than in the 15th national general election on Nov 19, 2022 to vote for Malaysia and Penang to become world champions again and to be a role model of the world for inter-ethnic, inter-religious, inter-cultural and inter-civilisational dialogue, understanding, tolerance and harmony.