Kiwanis launches ‘Gift of Live’ Organ Donation Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: KUALA LUMPUR: Governor Rosemary Tan, the driving force behind Kiwanis Malaysia District, has launched its “Gift of Life” Organ Donation Programme.

The initiative stems from a shared commitment to be a Force for Good, instilling love, courage, integrity, and creativity in serving communities and fostering impactful service projects for Malaysia, Kiwanis Malaysia said today.

Kiwanis has spearheaded initiatives like empowering the Orang Asli through entrepreneurship, tirelessly combating hunger with focused refugee food aid efforts, hosting blood donation drives, helping in giving out glasses to B40 students who need eyeglasses, and championing quality education, especially within special children learning centres across Malaysia.

It has also organised fund raising events to engage the community such as the longest running Kiwanis treasure hunt, talent contests, golf and bowling tournaments and even a Mrs Kiwanis beauty pageant.

“Kiwanis has an unyielding dedication to the well-being of children through vital education and empowering programmes,” said Tan.

“For this year, Kiwanis will strongly advocate for environment; sowing seed of responsibility for a sustainable future and meaningful collaborations with fellow NGOs, amplifying each other’s impactful endeavours. She will serve as the Immediate Past Governor and supports Governor Designate Michael Chiew to build a green generation.

“I am pleased to say that, Kiwanis will embrace a broader vision and extend our support to another deserving group. Collaborating with the National Transplant Resources Centre under the Ministry of Health, we are championing the ‘Gift of Life’ organ donation initiative—a crucial cause that urgently requires heightened awareness and an expanded pool of donors.

With a resolute commitment, we pledge to escalate donor pledges to an astounding 600,000 by September 2024, in harmony with Malaysia’s 60th year.”

She added that Kiwanis’ collaborative efforts with partners such as Pharma and Entrepreneurs Organisation, complemented by the support of the National Transplant Resource Centre under the Ministry of Health, will be the driving force behind this significant endeavour.

Currently, Malaysia holds the 66th position the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation’s latest ranking (among the 10 lowest in the world), a ratio of 0.7 donors per million population. Since 1997, 372,020 compassionate individuals have pledged to be donors.

However, the stark reality remains that there are 10,515 patients in dire need of transplants, comprising 10,262 adults and 225 children in need of kidney transplants, six paediatric patients waiting for liver transplant and 16 others needing hearts.

To drive the success of “Gift Of Live” initiative, Tan said a “Train the Trainers” programme in steering the success of this vital initiative will be implemented. This programme will award certificates to volunteer leaders, designating them as esteemed “Ambassadors or Angels.”

For more information on organ donation, visit www.dermaorgan.gov.my and www.kiwanis.org.my.