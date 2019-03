PETALING JAYA: New Zealanders will not allow the recent attack on two mosques and Christchurch to terrorise them.

However, according a mayor, the country, once deemed the safest on the planet, can no longer stand by and watch other countries fight radicalism and extremism, thinking that they are shielded from such atrocities.

“The incident shows that this is global,“ said Kapiti Coast mayor K. Gurunathan. “We stand resolute as Kiwis and we will not be terrorised by such acts.”

He said he had also called Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel to express his solidarity and support as well as condolences “in these very tough time”.

Gurunathan, who was born and raised in Penang, said a planned vigil in Wellington would hopefully be held next week given that the police have discouraged large gatherings for now. “We will wait until the security threat is lower,“ he said.

He said little altars with flowers strewn around them have appeared in the streets of Kapiti Coast.

On Friday, a gunman went on a shooting spree at two mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 worshippers and injuring several hundred more.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said three Malaysians were injured in the attack. In addition, a teenager is still missing.