KJ: 81% increase in suicide cases in 2021

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said there had been a spike in the number of patients with various mental health issues needing help, NST reports.

He said post-Covid-19 pandemic, there had been a significant rise in cases involving patients with severe depression caused by chronic stress, loss of income, domestic violence, financial crisis and the death of a loved one.

He said statistics from the police showed an increase of 81 per cent in suicide cases in 2021 compared with the year before.

In 2020, there were 631 suicide cases, which significantly rose to 1,142 last year.